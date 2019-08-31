Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 490 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $130.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,101. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.