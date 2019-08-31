Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 240,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,575. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.