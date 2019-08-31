Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes $38,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,753 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,111 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,860 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

CTXS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 982,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,902. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

