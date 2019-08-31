Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,439,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3,661.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,274,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 207,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,634. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $2,721,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.