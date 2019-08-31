Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $184.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $67,858.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $2,713,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

