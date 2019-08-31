MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $67.62. 466,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,496. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.