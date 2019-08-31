Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 177,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

