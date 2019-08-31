NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.08.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,556.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $18,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

