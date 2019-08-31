Narrative (NRVE) Hits Market Cap of $206,601.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Narrative has a total market cap of $206,601.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021574 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,822 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.