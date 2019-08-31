NavCoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.17 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $65,406.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00071020 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,073,076 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, cfinex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

