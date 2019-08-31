Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $295.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Navient posted sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

