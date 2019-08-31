Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.30. Navistar International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAV. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 434,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Navistar International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,228,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $5,228,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 388,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,659. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

