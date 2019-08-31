Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after buying an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

