Netrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $676,608.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003111 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market capitalization of $676,608.00 and approximately $3,883.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netrum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,573,649 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,664 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

