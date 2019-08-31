Newton Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $2.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

