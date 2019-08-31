NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,715,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $219.08. 2,806,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,653. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $199.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

