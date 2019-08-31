Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $151.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Nice stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.25. 114,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,224. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nice has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $372,502,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nice by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 413,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nice by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,185,000 after purchasing an additional 244,874 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $27,253,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $26,351,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

