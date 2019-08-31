Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Up 5.5%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.72, 399,589 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 478,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

The company has a market cap of $239.08 million, a PE ratio of 288.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 35.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth $5,130,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.