Nord/LB Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.51 ($113.39).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €99.50 ($115.70) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €93.81.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

