Norinchukin Bank The Has $25.93 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,972 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

