Norinchukin Bank The Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30,688 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Netflix from $458.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $293.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.82 and its 200 day moving average is $350.23. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.