Norinchukin Bank The Has $41.68 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511,220 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.26. 20,418,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,275,226. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

