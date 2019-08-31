Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 55,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,702. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

