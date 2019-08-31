Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,571 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,849,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,202,000 after buying an additional 448,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,643,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356,422. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

