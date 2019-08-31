Norinchukin Bank The Sells 21,412 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,412 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,927,162 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

AMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,177. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

