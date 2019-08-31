Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock worth $286,181,233. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,725,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,526. The company has a market capitalization of $529.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

