Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Investec

Investec reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Investec currently has a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,141.92 ($14.92).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,197.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 10,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Also, insider Neill Abrams acquired 1,610 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,450.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

