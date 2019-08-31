Octoin Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18,205.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $13,922.00 and approximately $18,205.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Octoin Coin has traded down 69% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

