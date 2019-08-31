Odyssey Trading Down 11.4% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank and Kucoin. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $327,001.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091626 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.