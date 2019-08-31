OKCash Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $3,239.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00147298 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.30 or 1.00086318 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00041470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,722,428 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

