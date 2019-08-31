OLXA (OLXA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. OLXA has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $27,189.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OLXA has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One OLXA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,344,349,110 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com.

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

