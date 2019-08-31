OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 553,400 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 553,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 627.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 473.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 851,552 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GameStop by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 275,095 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

GME traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $396.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

