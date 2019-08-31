OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 92.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 322,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $147,094.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,172.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

