OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,960,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $687,171,000 after buying an additional 462,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,827,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,616,000 after buying an additional 1,483,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $168,604,000 after buying an additional 678,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $161,957,000 after buying an additional 444,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,253,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

JNPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 2,625,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

