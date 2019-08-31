OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,013,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after purchasing an additional 971,840 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,378.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 572,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 169.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 681,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 428,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 407,050 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 1,268,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,607. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

