OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $12.45 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. 5,585,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $303.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

