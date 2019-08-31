OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $3.41 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.08% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.55. 495,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

