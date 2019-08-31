OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 485 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 485 ($6.34).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Numis Securities lowered shares of OneSavings Bank to an “add” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 321.80 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 886,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 321.97 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $789.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

