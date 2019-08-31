Oppenheimer Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $175.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.48.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 51.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,045 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

