Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.46. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

