O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.29.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.76. The stock had a trading volume of 307,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,070. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $314.14 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

