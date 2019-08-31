OST Tops 1-Day Volume of $161,918.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Binance and Gate.io. OST has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $161,918.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021310 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,100,491 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Coinsuper, IDCM and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

