Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares rose 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 2,379,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 388,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 100,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,801.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

