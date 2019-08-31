Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.41, 766,551 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 572,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,808,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

