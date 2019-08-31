Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283,252 shares during the period. Duke Realty accounts for 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $157,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after purchasing an additional 473,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 378,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 119,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

