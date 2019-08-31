Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379,897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Synchrony Financial worth $141,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,422 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 3,418,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.