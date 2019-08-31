Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 659,957 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659,957 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paypal worth $79,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. FMR LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after buying an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paypal by 367.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after buying an additional 422,200 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $36,344,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,176,000 after buying an additional 282,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,518,300. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $109.05. 2,825,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,521. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

