Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $269.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,190.53. The company had a trading volume of 664,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.