Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,230 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $88,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in DXC Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after buying an additional 810,375 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after buying an additional 626,625 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,639,000 after buying an additional 626,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 563,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 157.0% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 908,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,413,000 after buying an additional 554,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,336. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

