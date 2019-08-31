Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,504 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Incyte worth $125,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

INCY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 651,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

